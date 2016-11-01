BRIEF-International Healthway clarifies on matter involving Lim Beng Choo
* Clarify co reported matter involving Lim Beng Choo leaving office premises with her computer and some documents to police
Nov 1 Nipro Corp :
* Says it repurchased 977,000 shares for 1.26 billion yen in total in October
* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on June 28
* Says it accumulatively repurchased 3.5 million shares for 4.47 billion yen in total as of Oct. 31
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/3RUQXR
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Clarify co reported matter involving Lim Beng Choo leaving office premises with her computer and some documents to police
(Adds details on mutual funds and ETFs, analyst comment, table) By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, Jan 26 Investors pulled cash from stock funds and bought government bonds during the latest week, favoring a defensive stance over the risk-trading spectacle that has followed the presidential election, Lipper data for U.S.-based funds showed on Thursday. U.S.-based stock mutual funds and exchange-traded funds posted $5.7 billion in outflows during the week through Jan. 25, wh
PHILADELPHIA, Jan 26 President Donald Trump pushed Republican lawmakers on Thursday for swift action on a sweeping agenda including his planned U.S.-Mexican border wall, tax cuts and repealing the Obamacare law, despite tensions over timetables and priorities.