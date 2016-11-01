Nov 1 Nipro Corp :

* Says it repurchased 977,000 shares for 1.26 billion yen in total in October

* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on June 28

* Says it accumulatively repurchased 3.5 million shares for 4.47 billion yen in total as of Oct. 31

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/3RUQXR

