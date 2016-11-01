Nov 1 Ryosan Co Ltd :

* Says it has repurchased 231,800 shares for 730,254,500 yen from Oct. 1 to Oct. 31

* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on July 11

* Says accumulatively repurchased 860,100 shares for 2,658,598,100 yen in total as of Oct. 31

