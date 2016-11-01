Nov 1 Shimachu Co Ltd :

* Says it bought 467,700 shares back at about 1.27 billion yen during the period from Oct. 11 to Oct. 31

* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Oct. 7

* Says it repurchased 467,700 shares for 1.27 billion yen in total as of Oct. 31

