Nov 1 Kenedix Office Investment Corp :

* Says it plans to acquire trust beneficial rights of a property located in Tokyo, at 8.4 billion yen, on Feb. 1, 2017

* Says it plans to sell trust beneficial rights of a property located in Tokyo at 12.4 billion yen, on Feb. 1, 2017

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/6DuvLc

