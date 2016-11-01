RPT-COLUMN-Aluminium's dangerous dependency on China's smelter sector: Andy Home
LONDON, Jan 26 China produced 31.6 million tonnes of aluminium last year.
Nov 1 Kenedix Office Investment Corp :
* Says it plans to acquire trust beneficial rights of a property located in Tokyo, at 8.4 billion yen, on Feb. 1, 2017
* Says it plans to sell trust beneficial rights of a property located in Tokyo at 12.4 billion yen, on Feb. 1, 2017
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/6DuvLc
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
LONDON, Jan 26 China produced 31.6 million tonnes of aluminium last year.
* Carla Collingwood has resigned as a secretary of Commonwealth Bank Of Australia with effect from today Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Alignvest Acquisition Corporation obtains final order of qualifying for transaction with Trilogy International Partners LLC