RPT-COLUMN-Aluminium's dangerous dependency on China's smelter sector: Andy Home
LONDON, Jan 26 China produced 31.6 million tonnes of aluminium last year.
Nov 1 Kenedix Residential Investment Corp :
* Says it completed acquisition of three properties for totally 2.5 billion yen on Nov. 1
* Says it completed selling of two properties at totally 1,301 million yen on Nov. 1
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/APU8fz
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
LONDON, Jan 26 China produced 31.6 million tonnes of aluminium last year.
* Carla Collingwood has resigned as a secretary of Commonwealth Bank Of Australia with effect from today Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Alignvest Acquisition Corporation obtains final order of qualifying for transaction with Trilogy International Partners LLC