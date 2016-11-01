Nov 1 Shanghai Kinlita Chemical :

* Says individual Wu Guozheng will transfer 10 percent stake in it to a Shaoxing-based investment company at 8.31 yuan per share with amount of 390.9 million yuan

* Says Wu Guozheng will hold 19.5 percent stake in it after transfer

* Says the investment company will hold 10 percent stake in it after the transfer

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/p6vFvb

