Nov 1 Oricon Inc :

* Says it repurchased 6,900 shares for 1.4 million yen in total in October

* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on May 17

* Says it accumulatively repurchased 538,100 shares for 120.0 million yen in total as of Oct. 31

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/qS9uBD

