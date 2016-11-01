Nov 1 Zhongyuan Union Cell and Gene Engineering :

* Says its subsidiary Union Stemcell&Gene Engineering will use 1.6 million yuan to jointly set up a company in Tianjin

* Says the new company with registered capital of 3.3 million yuan will be engaged in research and development of diagnostic reagents

* Says the subsidiary will hold 49 percent stake in the new company

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/u92l6W

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)