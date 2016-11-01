Nov 1 Kanseki Co Ltd :

* Says it bought 12,000 shares back at about 3.4 million yen in October

* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on July 21

* Says it repurchased 111,000 shares for 31.6 million yen in total as of Oct. 31

