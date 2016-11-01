UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 1 Wuhan Ddmc Culture Co Ltd :
* Says it to transfer Suzhou-based sports culture communication unit, Nice International Sports Limited, 51 percent stake in Wuhan-based sports investment management unit and 40 percent stake in a Shanghai-based sports development firm to a wholly owned sports development subsidiary
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/zCCosX
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources