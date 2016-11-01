Nov 1 Quantum Hi-Tech China Biological Co Ltd :

* Says Quantum Hi-Tech Group sold 21.1 million shares (5 percent stake) of the co to a Shanghai-based investment limited partnership

* Says Quantum Hi-Tech Group holds no stake and the Shanghai-based limited partnership holds 5 percecnt stake in the co after transfer

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/e5IT85

