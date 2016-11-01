Nov 1 Telcon Inc :

* Says its unit VivoZon will buy 6.9 percent stake(766,000 shares) in KPM Tech Co Ltd, a chemical products firm, for business synergy and diversity

* Says its unit VivoZon will hold 6.9 percent stake in KPM Tech Co Ltd, after the transaction

* Transaction amount is 11.26 billion won and expected transaction settlement date is Nov. 2

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/aI56u9

