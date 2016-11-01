Nov 1 Melco Holdings Inc :

* Says it repurchased 198,400 shares for 544.2 million yen in total in October

* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on July 25

* Says it accumulatively repurchased 406,100 shares for 1.08 billion yen in total as of Oct. 31

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/UVMTqj

