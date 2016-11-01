RPT-COLUMN-Aluminium's dangerous dependency on China's smelter sector: Andy Home
LONDON, Jan 26 China produced 31.6 million tonnes of aluminium last year.
Nov 1 Beijing Urban Construction Investment and Development :
* Says it will set up a wholly owned subsidiary in Nanjing with registered capital of 50 million yuan for the real estate project in Nanjing
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/RMIVPD
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
LONDON, Jan 26 China produced 31.6 million tonnes of aluminium last year.
* Carla Collingwood has resigned as a secretary of Commonwealth Bank Of Australia with effect from today Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Alignvest Acquisition Corporation obtains final order of qualifying for transaction with Trilogy International Partners LLC