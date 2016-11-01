Nov 1 TTFB :

* Says it will issue the 1st series domestic unsecured convertible corporate bonds, worth T$600 million

* Says par value is T$100,000 and issue price is 100.3 percent of par value

* Maturity period of three years and coupon rate is 0 percent for the bonds

* Proceeds to be used for building global R&D center

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/faEk9W

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)