BRIEF-Commonwealth Bank Of Australia announces resignation of secretary
* Carla Collingwood has resigned as a secretary of Commonwealth Bank Of Australia with effect from today Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 1 China Everbright Bank Co Ltd
* Says it gets banking regulator's approval to issue up to 30 billion yuan ($4.43 billion) A-share convertible bonds
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2f55MA1
($1 = 6.7710 Chinese yuan renminbi)
* Alignvest Acquisition Corporation obtains final order of qualifying for transaction with Trilogy International Partners LLC
* Hennessy Advisors, Inc. announces 3-for-2 stock split and quarterly dividend increase of 12.5%