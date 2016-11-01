BRIEF-Commonwealth Bank Of Australia announces resignation of secretary
* Carla Collingwood has resigned as a secretary of Commonwealth Bank Of Australia with effect from today Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 1 China Merchants Bank Co Ltd
* Says COSCO (Cayman) Venus Co Ltd has transferred its entire 54.7 million H-share in the bank to COSCO Shipping Financial Co Ltd
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2fzRg3X
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Carla Collingwood has resigned as a secretary of Commonwealth Bank Of Australia with effect from today Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Alignvest Acquisition Corporation obtains final order of qualifying for transaction with Trilogy International Partners LLC
* Hennessy Advisors, Inc. announces 3-for-2 stock split and quarterly dividend increase of 12.5%