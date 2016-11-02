Nov 2 Tsukada Global Holdings Inc :

* Says it repurchased 138,400 shares for 99,269,589 yen in total from Oct. 1 to Oct. 31

* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Feb. 16

* Says it repurchased 929,600 shares for 661,819,737 yen in total as of Oct. 31

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/gHYPcS

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)