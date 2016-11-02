BRIEF-Vicore pharma receives orphan drug designation from FDA for treatment of IPF
* Has been granted orphan drug designation from FDA for treatment of IPF Source text for Eikon:
Nov 2 Chiome Bioscience Inc :
* Says it received a notice of allowance on Nov. 1 that a patent application has been granted by Japan Patent Office regarding the anti-human TROP-2 antibody having an anti-tumor activity in vivo
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/pf2wxB
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Has been granted orphan drug designation from FDA for treatment of IPF Source text for Eikon:
* Jubilant Life Sciences issues NCDs worth 4.95 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2jwwMtL) Further company coverage:
* Dr.Reddy's Laboratories clarifies on news item "Korean biotech firm Mezzion Pharma files suit against Dr Reddy's laboratories."