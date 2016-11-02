Nov 2 KB Financial Group Inc :

* Says its unit Hyundai Securities Co Ltd will issue 42.2 million shares to merge with KB Investment & Securities Co Ltd, an investment deals and investment brokerage firm, to improve operating efficiency and create synergy effect

* Says merger ratio is 1:1.33681318 between Hyundai Securities Co Ltd and KB Investment & Securities Co Ltd

* Merger effective date is Dec. 30 and expected registered date is Dec. 30

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/YYLePI

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)