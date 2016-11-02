Nov 2 KB Financial Group Inc :
* Says its unit Hyundai Securities Co Ltd will
issue 42.2 million shares to merge with KB Investment &
Securities Co Ltd, an investment deals and investment brokerage
firm, to improve operating efficiency and create synergy effect
* Says merger ratio is 1:1.33681318 between Hyundai
Securities Co Ltd and KB Investment & Securities Co Ltd
* Merger effective date is Dec. 30 and expected registered
date is Dec. 30
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/YYLePI
