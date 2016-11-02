BRIEF-Vicore pharma receives orphan drug designation from FDA for treatment of IPF
Nov 2 Harbin Gloria Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. :
* Says its wholly owned unit received goods manufacture practice (GMP) certificate on Nov. 1
* Says the certificate issued to oral solution manufactured by the company and the valid period is until Oct. 13, 2021
Jubilant Life Sciences issues NCDs worth 4.95 billion rupees
Dr.Reddy's Laboratories clarifies on news item "Korean biotech firm Mezzion Pharma files suit against Dr Reddy's laboratories."