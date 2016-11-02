Nov 2 NGK Spark Plug Co Ltd :

* Says it repurchased 1.4 million shares for 2.66 billion yen in total in October

* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on July 29

* Says it accumulatively repurchased 5.4 million shares for about 10 billion yen in total as of Oct. 31

