Nov 2 K's Holdings Corp :

* Says it plans to repurchase up to 3.94 percent stake of shares (4 million shares) at 8 billion yen, during the period from Nov. 4 to Feb. 28, 2017

* Co plans to retire 10 million shares of treasury stock on March 31, 2017

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/iCx7AW

