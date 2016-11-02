Nov 2 Paramount Bed Holdings Co Ltd :

* To repurchase up to 1,000,100 shares, representing a 3.24 pct stake, through public offering

* Says share repurchase up to 3.70 billion yen in total

* Says the offering period will be Nov. 4 to Dec. 2

