Nov 2 Casio Computer Co Ltd :

* Says it will use up to 15 billion yen to repurchase up to 10 million shares, representing a 3.9 percent stake

* Says repurchase period from Nov. 4, 2016 to Jan. 31, 2017

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/Zy2SFd

