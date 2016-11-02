Nov 2 Kirin Holdings Co Ltd :

* Says its unit Brasil Kirin Holdings S. A. to sell unit Cachoeiras de Macacu Bebidas Ltda at about 14.6 bln yen, to Ambev S. A.

* Says transaction effective date planned on Nov. 30 (Dec. 1 of Japan time)

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/Rl3wqk

