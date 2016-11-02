Nov 2 Kodama Chemical Industry Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to sell 2,500 shares in its Indonesia automobile parts manufacturing unit PT. Echo Advanced Technology Indonesia, to Kojima Industries Corporation, on Nov. 25

* Says sale price is one rupiah per share

* Co's stake in the unit will be lowered to 39.3 percent from 60 percent

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/I99lll

