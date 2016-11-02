Nov 2 SRA Holdings Inc :

* Says the Tokyo District Court raised delay damages amount to 822.3 million yen from 790.3 million yen, which will be paid to Happinet Corp by the co's unit Software Research Associates Inc

* Says previous judgment disclosed on Oct. 31

* Says other items of the judgment are not changed

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/4lo9xx

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)