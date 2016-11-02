Nov 2 Kagome Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to buy back about 12 million shares for up to 29.53 billion yen via takeover bid, during the period from Nov. 4 to Dec. 2

* Says the repurchase price is 2,461 yen per share

* Says payment date on Dec. 27

