Nov 2 Asahi Group Holdings Ltd and Dynapac Co Ltd & :

* Asahi Group Holdings Ltd says to tender its entire 10 million shares (10.03 percent stake) of Kagome Co Ltd in the offer

* Dynapac Co Ltd says to tender its 500,000 shares (0.5 percent stake) of Kagome Co Ltd in the offer

* Kagome Co Ltd proposed the takeover bid plan on Nov. 2

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/OKdKdO; goo.gl/gkLa1k

