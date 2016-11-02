Nov 2 Teijin Ltd :

* Says it adjusted the conversion price for 2018 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds to 2,063.5 yen per share, from 2,069.0 yen per share, effective Oct. 1

* Says Adjusted the conversion price for 2021 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds to 2,028.6 yen per share, from 2,034.0 yen per share, effective Oct. 1

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/a7YDxw

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)