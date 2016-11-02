Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 2 Infraware Inc :
* Says it will merge with its wholly owned subsidiary Polaris Office, an office software firm, for operating efficiency improvement
* Says merger ratio is 1:0 between the company and its subsidiary
* Merger effective date is Dec. 6 and expected registered date is Dec. 6
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/afOmVB
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)