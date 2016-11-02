Nov 2 Ningbo Medicalsystem Biotechnology Co Ltd :

* Says it signed business cooperative agreement with a Shanghai-based co

* Says the co to act as the Shanghai-based co's agent in the sales of automatic biochemical analyzer, and the Shanghai-based co to act as the co's agent in the sales of special reagent of LABOSPECT brand system

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/OpR0Fl

