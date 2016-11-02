BRIEF-Vicore pharma receives orphan drug designation from FDA for treatment of IPF
Has been granted orphan drug designation from FDA for treatment of IPF
Nov 2 Hunan Er-Kang Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says it received administrative order from Hunan province food and drug administration, for violation of related stipulation in production of ampicillin sodium bulk drug
* Says it was ordered to take corrective action


Jubilant Life Sciences issues NCDs worth 4.95 billion rupees
* Dr.Reddy's Laboratories clarifies on news item "Korean biotech firm Mezzion Pharma files suit against Dr Reddy's laboratories."