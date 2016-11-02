Nov 2 SDIC Essence Holdings Co Ltd :

* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.213 yuan (pre-tax) for every share to shareholders of record on Nov. 7 for H1 of 2016

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on Nov. 8 and the dividend will be paid on Nov. 8

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/XR4hll

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)