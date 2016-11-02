Nov 2 Dgenx Co Ltd :

* Says it will issue 6th unregistered and unsecured private bonds with warrants, to raise 2 billion won in proceeds for operations

* Says maturity date is Nov. 3, coupon rate is 0 percent and yield to maturity is 1.5 percent

* Says a 100 percent conversion rate of bonds to common shares at 1,920 won per share

