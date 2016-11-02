Nov 2 Dgenx Co Ltd :

* Says it will issue 5th unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds, to raise 3 billion won in proceeds for operations

* Says maturity date is Nov. 3, coupon rate is 0 percent and yield to maturity is 1.5 percent for the bonds

* Conversion price is 1,920 won per share

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/edK8HF

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)