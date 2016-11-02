PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 27
Jan 27 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Nov 2 Tianjin Tianhai Investment Co Ltd
* Says it gets U.S. CFIUS approval for its unit gcl acquisition to buy Ingram Micro
* Says share trade to resume on Nov 3
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2eyV9lk
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
Jan 27 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 27 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 26 Sportswear retailer Finish Line Inc said on Thursday it would sell its unprofitable JackRabbit business to CriticalPoint Capital LLC, two months after announcing that it would explore strategic alternatives for the specialty running gear unit.