BRIEF-Jubilant Life Sciences issues NCDs worth 4.95 bln rupees
Jubilant Life Sciences issues NCDs worth 4.95 billion rupees
Nov 2 Daewoong Pharma :
* Says it signs contract with Abbott Products Operations Ag (Switzerland) to export pitavastatin calcium to Thailand and other three countries in South-East Asia, on Nov. 2
* Contract amount is 72.80 billion won
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/X1byNX
(Beijing Headline News)
Dr.Reddy's Laboratories clarifies on news item "Korean biotech firm Mezzion Pharma files suit against Dr Reddy's laboratories."
Seeks members' nod for preferential allotment of 1.5 million shares to non promoters at 52 rupees per share