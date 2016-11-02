Nov 2 Hong Kong stock exchange interest disclosure:

* Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has reduced its long position in China CITIC Bank to 7.53 percent from 8.23 percent on October 28

* Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has reduced its short position in China CITIC Bank to 3.80 percent from 4.71 percent on October 28

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2eno2Ud

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)