BRIEF-Restaurant Brands International to launch Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
* Restaurant Brands International Inc. announces master franchise joint venture to launch the Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
Nov 2 CME Group :
* CME raises COMEX 100 Gold futures (GC) maintenance margins by 11.1 percent to $6,000 per contract from $5,400 for Nov. and Dec. 2016
* CME raises COMEX 5000 Silver futures (SI) maintenance margins by 10.5 percent to $5,800 per contract from $5,250 for Nov. and Dec. 2016
* CME says the rates will be effective after the close of business on Nov. 3 (Reporting by Nithin Prasad and Harshith Aranya in Bengaluru)
* Restaurant Brands International Inc. announces master franchise joint venture to launch the Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
* McDonald's sells its Nordic restaurants to Guy Hands, chairman of Terra Firma - NYT Source text - http://nyti.ms/2jwugnj Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 27 The dollar extended its recovery against a basket of other currencies on Friday, while banks dragged European shares slightly lower following underwhelming results from Swiss major UBS.