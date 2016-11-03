Nov 3 Tonymoly Co Ltd :

* Says an issuance of bonus shares to all shareholders in a ratio of 0.5:1(0.5 bonus share for each share held) to shareholders of record on Nov. 21

* Total amount is 5.9 million shares

* Expected listing date is Dec. 9 for the bonus shares

