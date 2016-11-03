Nov 3 Schnell Biopharmaceuticals Inc :

* Says it will buy 4 million shares(16.7 percent stake) of ABA Biologics Inc, which is engaged in research and development of Biopharmaceutical

* Says it will hold 16.7 percent stake in ABA Biologics Inc, after the transaction

* Transaction amount is 8 billion won and expected transaction settlement date is Nov. 12

