BRIEF-Airxpanders raises A$45 mln ($34 mln USD) in private placement
* AirXpanders raises A$45 million ($34 million USD) in private placement
Nov 3 Schnell Biopharmaceuticals Inc :
* Says it will buy 4 million shares(16.7 percent stake) of ABA Biologics Inc, which is engaged in research and development of Biopharmaceutical
* Says it will hold 16.7 percent stake in ABA Biologics Inc, after the transaction
* Transaction amount is 8 billion won and expected transaction settlement date is Nov. 12
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/BBMwNn
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* AirXpanders raises A$45 million ($34 million USD) in private placement
* Athersys announces pricing of public offering of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Illumina names Caroline Dorsa to its board of directors, adding over 30 years of leadership experience in the healthcare, telecommunications and energy industries Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: