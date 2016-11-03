BRIEF-Airxpanders raises A$45 mln ($34 mln USD) in private placement
* AirXpanders raises A$45 million ($34 million USD) in private placement
Nov 3 Kang Stem Biotech Co Ltd :
* Says it received Japan patent on Nov. 2, for isolating method for umbilical cord blood-derived pluripotent stem cells expressing ZNF281
* Says patent owner is SNU R&DB Foundation and exclusive license holder is Kang Stem Biotech Co Ltd
Source text in Korean:

* Athersys announces pricing of public offering of common stock
* Illumina names Caroline Dorsa to its board of directors, adding over 30 years of leadership experience in the healthcare, telecommunications and energy industries