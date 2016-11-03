Nov 3 Kang Stem Biotech Co Ltd :

* Says it received Japan patent on Nov. 2, for isolating method for umbilical cord blood-derived pluripotent stem cells expressing ZNF281

* Says patent owner is SNU R&DB Foundation and exclusive license holder is Kang Stem Biotech Co Ltd

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/6WfEu2

