Nov 3 Horizon Securites :

* Says it will repurchase 15 million shares of its common stock (a 3.7 percent stake) during the period from Nov. 4 to Dec. 20

* Says the price range of shares to be repurchased is T$5 per share ~ T$9 per share

* Total share repurchase consideration is T$420.9 million

