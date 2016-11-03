Nov 3 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group :

* Says its subsidiary Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc. signed a exclusive license of intellectual property rights and commercialization rights in China, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Indonesia and several Southeast Asian countries for monoclonal antibody product KTN0216 and its derivative products with Kolltan Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/4u5vSl

