BRIEF-Athersys reports pricing of public offering of common stock
* Athersys announces pricing of public offering of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 3 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group :
* Says its subsidiary Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc. signed a exclusive license of intellectual property rights and commercialization rights in China, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Indonesia and several Southeast Asian countries for monoclonal antibody product KTN0216 and its derivative products with Kolltan Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/4u5vSl
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Athersys announces pricing of public offering of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Illumina names Caroline Dorsa to its board of directors, adding over 30 years of leadership experience in the healthcare, telecommunications and energy industries Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Juno Therapeutics appoints Corsee D. Sanders as executive vice president and head of development operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: