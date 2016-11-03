BRIEF-Athersys reports pricing of public offering of common stock
Athersys announces pricing of public offering of common stock
Nov 3 Shenzhen Hepalink Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says to issue 5-year bonds worth up to 1.0 billion yuan ($147.89 million)

($1 = 6.7620 Chinese yuan renminbi)
Illumina names Caroline Dorsa to its board of directors, adding over 30 years of leadership experience in the healthcare, telecommunications and energy industries
Juno Therapeutics appoints Corsee D. Sanders as executive vice president and head of development operations