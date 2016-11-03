Nov 3 American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc

* AAM announces acquisition of MPG

* Deal expected to deliver annual cost synergies in range of $100 million to $120 million

* Deal for $1.6 billion in cash and stock

* Transaction is expected to be accretive to cash flow and eps in first full year following transaction

* Deal includes assumption of $1.7 billion in net debt

* Each share of MPG's common stock will be converted into right to get $13.50 per share in cash and 0.5 share of AAM stock

* David C. Dauch will continue to serve as chairman and chief executive officer of AAM

* Following transaction, affiliate of American Securities LLC will own about 23% of combined co

* AAM's shareholders will own approximately 70% of combined company and MPG's shareholders will own approximately 30%

* Effective as of closing of transaction, AAM's board of directors will be expanded to 11 members

* AAM is targeting a net debt / adjusted EBITDA ratio of 2x by end of 2019

* Deal includes assumption of $1.7 billion in net debt

* Transaction has been unanimously approved by boards of directors of both companies

* Cash portion of merger consideration will be financed through a combination of cash on hand and debt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: