UPDATE 3-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 27
Jan 27 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were up 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open on Friday.
Nov 3 American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc
* AAM announces acquisition of MPG
* Deal expected to deliver annual cost synergies in range of $100 million to $120 million
* Deal for $1.6 billion in cash and stock
* Transaction is expected to be accretive to cash flow and eps in first full year following transaction
* Deal includes assumption of $1.7 billion in net debt
* Each share of MPG's common stock will be converted into right to get $13.50 per share in cash and 0.5 share of AAM stock
* David C. Dauch will continue to serve as chairman and chief executive officer of AAM
* Following transaction, affiliate of American Securities LLC will own about 23% of combined co
* AAM's shareholders will own approximately 70% of combined company and MPG's shareholders will own approximately 30%
* Effective as of closing of transaction, AAM's board of directors will be expanded to 11 members
* AAM is targeting a net debt / adjusted EBITDA ratio of 2x by end of 2019
* Transaction has been unanimously approved by boards of directors of both companies
* Cash portion of merger consideration will be financed through a combination of cash on hand and debt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
