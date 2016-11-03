Nov 3 Shanghai Dingli Technology Development Group Co Ltd

* Says it plans to sell off assets worth 256 million yuan ($37.86 million)

* Says plans to sell off stakes in various companies for 183.3 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2eruk5b; bit.ly/2eYbi74

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7621 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)