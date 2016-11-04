BRIEF-Unity Bancorp quarterly earnings per share $0.32
* Unity Bancorp reports quarterly net income increased 20% and annual earnings increased 38%
Nov 4 Hainan Pearl River Holding Co., Ltd. :
* Says Beijing-based state-owned capital operating management center to raise stake in the co to 6.92 percent from 0 percent, after the private placement
* Commercial National Financial Corporation reports 4th quarter 2016 earnings
PARIS, Jan 26 The French Senate's finance commission raised concerns on Thursday over proposed new Basel banking rules, urging the central bank governor to defend domestic banks' internal models and their treatment of specialised loans.